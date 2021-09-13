CS Mucheru Urges Youth to Take Advantage of Ajira Program Online Jobs

The Cabinet Secretary for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Joe Mucheru has urged the youth to take up online jobs using available resources by the government.

He urged the youth to make use of the opportunities available through Ajira Digital Program to avoid being misused by politicians.

“Don’t be cheated again that you have no value. Don’t get lost,” he told the youth.

He said about 1.2 million people are currently working online through the Ajira program. Mucheru said the government has provided over 350 work stations with free computers and WiFi to facilitate the program.

Speaking in Mombasa, the CS said the youth lost out when the courts stopped the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

“With BBI, we were going to take money all the way to the ward level and someone doesn’t want you to have that money. How is that a good thing?” he posed.

Mucheru also urged the youth to vote wisely in the upcoming general election.

“You can elect yourselves or able people who will represent you,” he added.

