CS Moses Kuria Under Fire After Insulting Nation Journalists

Trade CS Moses Kuria. [COURTESY]

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has threatened to sack government officials who advertise with the Nation Media Group (NMG).

On Sunday, the firebrand minister told the media house to declare if it is a broadcaster or the official opposition.

“I’ll finish by telling the media that Nation Media Group should declare whether they are a publisher, broadcaster, media house, or an opposition party,” said Kuria.

“I have declared that from today, any government department that will put any advertisement on Nation Media Group should be sent home.”

The CS then took the war online where he referred to Nation journalists as prostitutes.

“You can still advertise auctioneers and funeral announcements. We will not stop those,” he tweeted.

The Cabinet Secretary was upset with Nation after the publication of an article in which he was accused of being involved in a Sh6 billion edible oil transaction that had been conceived during President William Ruto’s first Cabinet meeting.

According to the piece published on Sunday, private firms were single-sourced to procure oil on behalf of the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).

The businesses imported the oil tax-free and then sold it to the government agency at a higher price, thus costing the taxpayers an additional Sh10 billion in unauthorized tax exemptions for oil imports.

One of the firms used to import the oil was Purma Holdings Limited which is owned by Communications Authority Board Chair, Mary Wambui.

On Twitter, Kenyans are calling for the immediate removal of Kuria from office. Others thanked the media house for exposing the rot within the government.

Here are some of the comments:

