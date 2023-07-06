CS Moses Kuria Slams “Cartels” Over Edible Oils Case

Trade CS Moses Kuria has responded to an activist who filed a lawsuit stopping his proposal to eliminate the 35% levy on edible oil.

The firebrand said on Thursday that the barrier was put in place by “cartels” who wanted to obstruct the growth of the industry.

Furthermore, the CS pledged to take action against those who opposed the proposal and, in essence, the Kenya Kwanza agenda.

“Sued over a proposal! Good Lord! These cartels have had it smooth for far too long. They will stop at nothing. But an irresistible force will meet an immovable object. Watch this space,” he tweeted.

Sued over a proposal ! Good Lawd ! These cartels have had it smooth for far too long they will stop at nothing. But an irresistible force will meet an immovable object. Watch this space https://t.co/pIIo7s9IZl — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) July 6, 2023

Activist Julius Ogogoh filed a lawsuit at the Mombasa High Court to have the proposal rejected. He wants the former Gatundu South MP to provide data demonstrating that the local production market is not negatively impacted by imported edible oil.

According to Mr Ogogoh, the move will harm businesses that have already made investments in the industry.

“Kuria’s actions are arbitrary, ill-advised and malicious. This court has no option but to set them aside and make an order restraining such further illegalities,” he said.

He added: “Justice would be better served by setting aside the draft policy directive and restraining Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u from implementing the proposed abolition of the 35 per cent duty.”

The CS had proposed the elimination of the 35% duty on edible oils and replace it with a 10% export and investment promotion fee.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...