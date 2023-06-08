CS Moses Kuria Regrets Sending Eric Omondi to US

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has launched a vicious attack on well-known comedian Eric Omondi.

The outspoken former lawmaker expressed regret over his prior support for the comedian and accused Omondi of unfairly criticizing the government.

The funnyman on Wednesday used the Big Conversation debate on Citizen TV, to voice his criticism of President William Ruto’s administration.

He charged that the administration had misled Kenyans by making bogus promises and by focusing on other unimportant concerns.

CS Kuria did not hold back in responding to Omondi’s comments.

Omondi’s trip to the United States, the former Gatundu South MP said, was sponsored by him seven years ago, and he apologized for what he felt was a wasted opportunity.

The minister reckoned he should have spent the funds on leisure activities rather than advancing the comedian’s career.

“Ni lazima tuwe watu ambao tunajilinganisha na dunia nzima. Nimeskia Eric akisema ni kijana. Miaka saba iliyopita nilichukua pesa yangu nikampeleka America ndio aone vile dunia iko. Saa hii vile anaongea, afadhali ningetumia hio pesa kwa sherehe,” lamented CS Kuria.

Loosely translates to: “Do we really have to be the kind of people who compare ourselves to the whole world? I heard Eric saying he’s still young. Seven years ago, I took my own money and paid for him to go to America so that he could see how the world is. Now, the way he’s talking, I would have rather used that money to party,” Kuria shouted, drawing laughter from the audience.”

But according to the comedian who has been championing for lower cost of living, the government should focus on alleviating hunger rather than the housing tax.

“I want to call out the Kenya Kwanza government because we heard them on the campaign trail where they promised Kenyans a cheaper life, a better life and an easier life. Especially the president. I have been arrested four times and I have met bodaboda riders and mama mbogas who have been arrested for petty offences,” said Omondi.

“And today we are having the wrong conversation; we are talking about shelter. There are no homeless people in Kenya, but there are hungry children in this country. The conversation should be about the high cost of living..”

