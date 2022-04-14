CS Monica Juma Reprimands Oil Marketers, Promises Restoration of Regular Supply Within 3 Days

Energy and Petroleum CS Monica Juma has reprimanded oil marketers responsible for the current fuel shortage.

The CS on Thursday accused some marketers of sabotaging the economy as she asked those unwilling to supply the commodity to exit the market.

“The country has sufficient fuel stocks. We have determined that some players are hoarding fuel with hopes that a review in prices will provide them with a financial windfall,” she said.

“This government will not tolerate any entity or person causing distress or creating an artificial problem. Any entity not ready, able or willing to work within the framework of the laws of Kenya is invited to vacate this market promptly,” she added.

This was hours after the government ordered for the deportation of Rubis Kenya Managing Director and CEO Jean-Christian Bergeron.

The State Directorate of Immigration on Wednesday evening revoked Bergeron’s work permit and ordered him to leave the country.

Read: How Rubis, Total Doctored Records at Mombasa Joint Terminal Shimanzi to Hoard Fuel

The CS also promised Kenyans that fuel supply will return to normal in 72 hours. The government, she said, will allow the movement of oil tankers on a privileged basis within the same period.

“We are taking measures to privilege the movement of fuel so that we can stock up across the country. We are going to allowed the movement of tankers on a privileged basis starting today and hope we can do this within the next 72 hours to stabilise the supply across the country.”

Juma urged petrol stations to operate on a 24-hour basis so as to help in correcting the mess witnessed in the last week.

“I am also calling upon all retailing outlets to operate on a 24-hour basis so that we do not have Kenyans waking up in the middle of the night waking up to go and fuel,” she said.

She stated that security will be provided for both tankers and retailers across the country.

