CS Matiang’i Warns of Stringent Containment Measures in Nyanza To Curb Covid-19 Spread

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has warned that stringent containment measures will be introduced in the Nyanza region to curb the spread of Covid-19 spread.

Addressing the press today, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the tough speaking CS intimated that the situation in Nyanza is being monitored, with consultations ongoing for a way forward.

This decision, the CS said will be communicated before the end of today.

“I know that we’re up to the task and by the end of today we will have a decision and we would consult and see how to enhance the containment in Nyanza counties,” Matiang’i said.

He further pointed out that the majority of residents within the Nyanza counties have disregarded the containment measures as directed by the Ministry of Health hence the spike in cases.

For instance, he mentioned that both public and private hospitals in Kisumu have overstretched their capacities with more cases being recorded daily.

“It may lead to new measures to deal with movement and social activities to manage the spread. Managing Covid-19 has been a hard task but with coordination from the Ministry of Health, we have not been defeated. ”

Matiang’i’s statement comes as calls to lockdown the Kisumu county persist due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

In the past two weeks, Kisumu has been leading in terms of the county distribution in Covid-19 infections.

On Saturday, Kisumu County government threatened to take legal action over unclaimed bodies in the mortuaries.

The county government revealed that the unclaimed bodies were putting netizens at risk amid high infections recorded in the region.

Thus, through a statement, the county officials issued a 48-hour ultimatum to all mortuaries to have unclaimed bodies disposed of.

"We have established that the prolonged stay of bodies in the mortuaries leads to abuse of burial protocols, eventually making it difficult to control the number of mourners attending such ceremonies," Kisumu Health CEC Boaz Nyunya said.