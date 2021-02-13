CS Matiang’i Warns Against Hiring Of Goons In Political Rallies To Divide Kenyans Ahead Of 2022 Polls

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has warned politicians against hiring goons to disrupt rival political rallies and divide Kenyans ahead of the 2022 polls.

Speaking while attending a service at the Catholic Diocese of Murang’a, Matiang’i stated that measures are being put in place to ensure the country’s security and stability are in place.

The CS joined in on celebrating Archbishop Peter Kairo for his 50yrs of selfless devotion to God’s service & humanity in Murang’a.

Humbled to join worshipers from Catholic Diocese of Murang'a in celebrating Archbishop Peter Kairo for his 50yrs of selfless devotion to God’s service & humanity through steadfast perseverance & dedication to the priesthood. pic.twitter.com/uLrr2hqc2y — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) February 12, 2021

He further added that the economy is slowly growing back after the tough effects of the COVID-19 pandemic hence we cannot go back to political disruptions that will destabilize the economy.

He referenced the recent incidents where goons were hired in funerals to shun political rivals while others walked out in the middle of speeches.

“We are beginning to see signs of growth and our economy is slowly coming back. We can see from revenue collections that there are very positive signs on the horizon we could actually do better as we move forward. I want to tell you, my fellow citizens, our economy cannot afford a measure of volatility,” he said.

The CS further made a stopover in Murang’a town and addressed residents and gifted masks to pupils.

