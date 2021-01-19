CS Matiang’i Says Gov’t Pursuing Leaders Linked To Insecurity In Northern Kenya

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has issued a stern warning against leaders from the Northern Kenya following rising ethnic tension in the region.

This is following the killing of GSU Deputy Operations Director, Emadau Temako, in Kapedo, Turkana County on Sunday.

The attack by suspected bandits left two other officers injured.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday after a meeting with leaders from the North-Eastern region, the CS said investigations so far pointed to the possibility of some leaders being involved in recent killings reported in the region over the recent past.

“We are in hot pursuit of some people including leaders. It cannot happen that you murder security officers under the disguise of cattle rustling. We will collect every one of them including leaders,” said Matiang’i.

“It doesn’t matter how long it takes to capture the perpetrators, we will get them.”

The CS, who was accompanied by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, leaders from Isiolo, Wajir and Garissa counties, asked leaders from the region to be careful about what they say as some of the remarks can stir ethnic violence.

“We have people to manage. We have a country to lead. We must remember we are a family,” he added.

“…Some FM stations in this region have been inciting their listeners and profiling citizens of Kenya living in parts of North Eastern. Communications Authority will be notified of the same for proper action.”

As part of the government efforts to address insecurity in the region, Matiang’i said a disarmament exercise will be launched soon as many residents were illegally armed.

