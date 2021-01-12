CS Matiang’i Pledges To Support Late “Tweeting Chief” Kariuki’s Family

The government will support the family of “Tweeting Chief” of Chief Francis Kariuki or Lanet, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

Speaking on Monday, the CS said those in the National government will stand with Kariuki’s family “diligently and without fear just as he stood with us.”

Matiang’s remembered the deceased as a “reasonable administrator who set an example for others to follow”.

“The late Chief Francis Kariuki or the ‘Tweeting Chief’ as he was popularly known was a devoted public servant and a genuine team player. I remember him as a reasonable administrator who set an example for others to follow,” the CS said.

“We his colleagues in the National Government Administration are as strong as we stand together and we will support his young family diligently and without fear just as he stood with us.”

The “Tweeting Chief” who died in October 2020 was known for using social media to facilitate his functions. On his bio, the chief said he was using Twitter as a tool for community policing, neighborhood watch, and crime-reporting activities.

News of his death was announced on Twitter and within a few minutes, so many of the users had proceeded to eulogize the Chief. Chief Kariuki had more than 50,000 Twitter followers and going by the comments following the sad news, you could tell he impacted so many lives.

Chief Kariuki picked a different approach to govern his community, using tech for the greater good. He started using Twitter back in the day when smartphones were not as common and users could tweet via text. This enabled him to communicate with many people in the village at once.

