CS Matiang’i Orders Search For Students Yet To Report Back To School In Tharaka Nithi

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday ordered a search for 84 Kajiunduthi High school students in Tharaka Nithi County who are yet to report back to school.

The CS was in the county to assess the preparedness of schools in implementing the government’s back-to-school roadmap.

Matiang’i also toured Kiereini Primary School and Ikuu Girls School, both located in Meru South Sub-County.

The CS commended the schools for the heightened preparedness noting that they have provided enough handwashing points and maintained reasonable social distance as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He assured the schools of the promised government support towards ensuring a smooth back to school transition.

Read: Kenya Railways Introduces Night Passenger Train Services To Facilitate Re-opening of Schools

The CS had a fortnight ago directed all National Government Administration Officers to ensure all learners report to school on January 4 as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A majority of learners across the country have reported back to school with the government stepping up measures to ensure they are safe even as social distancing proves to be a challenge.

Meanwhile, Education CS Prof George Magoha has warned journalists against covering the Covid-19 situation in schools.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, the CS faulted the media for highlighting the negatives while giving the gains little to no air time.

Read Also: CS Magoha Bars Media From Reporting On Covid-19 Preparedness In Schools

“I have pulled back because I no longer understand the methods you use to scoop information that is not ready. When we tell you to wait please do not try to get what is not yet cooked,” he said.

“…my weakness is to tell you the truth so that we do not argue about it. You even have the audacity to draw funny cartoons about me but I want to let you know that being a public servant I can take all the arrows because I am very strong.”

Apart from the media, parents will also not be allowed to visit their children in school. According to Magoha, this will give the learners time to focus on their studies.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu