CS Matiang’i Orders Immigration Department To Begin Crackdown On Foreign Investors Involved In Illegal Gambling Business

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Monday announced escalation of the war against illegal gambling activities in the country.

Speaking in Kericho County, the no-nonsense CS directed the Immigration department to begin a progressive audit of all foreign investors in Kenya to root out persons involved in illegal gambling businesses.

This comes barely a month after the CS ordered deportation of 14 foreigners, a majority from Eastern Europe, who were accused of running gambling businesses without licences.

Matiang’i had also In May 2019 ordered deportation of 17 foreigners linked to illegal gambling activities in the country.

Those deported then were mainly Chinese, Turkish and Spanish nationals.

The CS vowed to put in place measures to control the betting craze in Kenya.

Read: 17 Foreigners Involved In Illegal Gambling Business Deported After Matiang’i Order

In today’s Kericho tour, the CS held a meeting with regional and county security teams to review specific policies and responses affecting security and the development agenda in the area.

He expressed zero tolerance towards the vices of illicit brew and gambling which are reported to be on the rise in the county.

As part of a crackdown on the illegal activities, Matiang’i ordered an immediate reorganization of security formations in the area starting tomorrow.

Read Also: Intrigues Leading To The Return Of Sportpesa And The Battle With KRA

Matiang’i was accompanied by CSs Betty Maina (Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development) and Charles Keter (Energy).

The CSs visited Kimugu Primary School to assess the progress made in implementing the government’s roadmap on the resumption of face-to-face learning and donated re-usable masks to the pupils.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu