CS Matiang’i Orders Arrest Of Tot High School Principal After Bandit Attack On Students

Tot High School Principal is in trouble after several students were injured after a bandit attack on their bus on Thursday night.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Friday ordered the arrest of the principal on grounds of negligence.

Two teachers, 13 students and a driver, were attacked by gunmen along Arror-Tot road at Chesuman in Kerio Valley, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The students were on their way from an academic trip in neighbouring Baringo County when they were ambushed by the bandits at around 10:30pm. The driver of the bus died on the spot while several students and their teachers sustained injuries.

CS Matiang’i said the school administration led by the principal flouted rules on school bus operating hours.

“The government regrets last night’s attack on teachers, a driver and students of Tot High School. The attack occurred at 10:30pm. There is a government policy restricting travel of school buses beyond 6:30pm. In the Tot incident, the school administrators were in clear violation of the stipulated policy,” Matiang’i said.

The minister further faulted the school head for disregarding security threats in the region.

“The fact that the area of the incident is prone to bandit attacks should have informed more caution by the school administration,” he added.

He ordered the principal to be arrested and charged with violating the 6pm-6am policy and for being ‘negligent’.

“More arrests will likely follow after full investigations on the matter,” he said.

Matiang’i was speaking at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete, Nairobi.

Speaking at the same event, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said teachers are required to proceed to the nearest police stations should 6:30pm find learners in transit, and proceed with the trip the following day.

Meanwhile, the victims are receiving treatment at Kapsowar Mission Hospital, Arror, Chesongoch and Mogil health facilities. Some of the students had bullets lodged in their bodies by the time they were rushed to the hospitals.

