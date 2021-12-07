CS Matiang’i Links Kabete Shooting To Love Triangle

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has linked the Kabete shooting incident where a police officer killed six people before turning gun on self to a love triangle.

The tough speaking CS revealed that the matter is being probed by the DCI internal affairs in coordination with the National Police service.

“We are saddened by the shooting and we condole with the families of those affected. As the probe goes on, we understand for now it is linked to a love triangle,” he said.

Earlier, Kahawa Tungu reported that Constable Benson Imbatu, a police officer attached to Kabete Police Station fatally shot six people before turning the gun on himself in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Police revealed that the officer shot and killed his wife, neighbours and boda boda riders who were at the scene of the crime.

Read: Cop Kills Six Including Lover, Turns Gun on Himself In Kabete

The victims had rushed to the Heights Apartment following gunshots and a fire emanating from the place. It is at that point that the officer stepped out with the gun in hand and felled the five including two boda boda riders and neighbours. "He went on a shooting spree pursuing his targets far away from the house," said Jane Wanjiru, a neighbour of the deceased. Two others who suffered grave injuries are admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital. Imbatu then took his life by shooting himself in neck. Read Also: Wanted Drug Dealer Bosire Makori Gunned Down in Diani The incident then sparked protests along Thiongo Road with locals demanding why the officer who allegedly was suffering from a mental illness was still working. "We have been told the officer had mental issues. Why was he at work?" posed a local. Dagoretti police boss Francis Wahome said the couple lived alone and are yet to determine the motive behind the killings. "We do not know the motive of the incident but we have lost seven people including the officer who died by suicide," said Wahome. The bodies have since been moved to the morgue.

