in NEWS

CS Matiang’i Labels Poll Rigging Claims as Unsubstantiated Lies

Matiang'i
Fred Matiang'i

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has slammed politicians who are making unsubstantiated poll rigging claims ahead of the August 9, elections.

Speaking while in Kisii, the super CS said the claims are unsubstantiated lies aimed to provoke netizens into causing chaos ahead of the scheduled elections.

He further emphasized that together with the police, they are working closely with the IEBC to ensure security is enhanced and the elections go on smoothly as planned.

“Maybe there is something some people want to do and so they make up various allegations and claims, blatantly lying. Keeping quiet when such reckless claims are made does not mean we have nothing to say, have taken counsel from the clergy, private sector and people who care for the future and stability of this country not to go in the wrong direction especially now during the elections,” Matiang’i said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

CS Fred Matiang'iPoll rigging claims

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ruto

Reactions as DP Ruto’s Wife Narrates How She Purified Dirty Borehole Water in Karen