CS Matiang’i Labels Poll Rigging Claims as Unsubstantiated Lies

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has slammed politicians who are making unsubstantiated poll rigging claims ahead of the August 9, elections.

Speaking while in Kisii, the super CS said the claims are unsubstantiated lies aimed to provoke netizens into causing chaos ahead of the scheduled elections.

He further emphasized that together with the police, they are working closely with the IEBC to ensure security is enhanced and the elections go on smoothly as planned.

“Maybe there is something some people want to do and so they make up various allegations and claims, blatantly lying. Keeping quiet when such reckless claims are made does not mean we have nothing to say, have taken counsel from the clergy, private sector and people who care for the future and stability of this country not to go in the wrong direction especially now during the elections,” Matiang’i said.

I have been privileged to serve H.E the President and the Cabinet for the last 9 years. During the period, members of the Cabinet have articulated the Government position on various matters consistently including during the 2017 election campaigns. pic.twitter.com/fj7IyyyJ5F — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) May 7, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...