CS Matiang’i Labels Poll Rigging Claims as Unsubstantiated Lies

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has slammed politicians who are making unsubstantiated poll rigging claims ahead of the August 9, elections.

Speaking while in Kisii, the super CS said the claims are unsubstantiated lies aimed to provoke netizens and chaos ahead of the scheduled elections.

He further emphasized that together with the police, they are working closely with the IEBC to ensure security is enhanced and the elections go on smoothly as planned.

“Maybe there is something some people want to do and so they make up various allegations and claims, blatantly lying. Keeping quiet when such reckless claims are made does not mean we have nothing to say, have taken counsel from the clergy, private sector and people who care for the future and stability of this country not to go in the wrong direction especially now during the elections,” Matiang’i said.

I have been privileged to serve H.E the President and the Cabinet for the last 9 years. During the period, members of the Cabinet have articulated the Government position on various matters consistently including during the 2017 election campaigns. pic.twitter.com/fj7IyyyJ5F — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) May 7, 2022

Earlier in the week, the William Ruto Presidential Campaign Secretariat called out ICT CS Joe Mucheru for engaging in partisan politics ahead of the August General Election, despite holding a sensitive government position.

Mucheru had made a statement that did not go well with DP Ruto’s allies hence they claimed there was a plot to rig the 2022 elections in favor of their opponent, Raila Odinga.

In a press briefing, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who heads the secretariat singled out Mucheru over his recent marks on his commitment to ensuring the Azimio coalition forms the next government.

“Of particular concern is the emergence of an outrageous video dip of ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru pledging his allegiance, committing public resources and institutions and declaring state support for the Azimio la Umoja and its project,” said the secretariat’s Director-General.

But in a quick rejoinder Mucheru, in a tweet, chided the governor accusing him of doing the same thing he is complaining about. He said both the county boss and Deputy President William Ruto are using state resources in the DP’s State House bid.

“A Governor, Campaign for a Presidential candidate, who continues to remain as the Deputy President, is writing to IEBC about a CS in the same Government, to explain how he will use resources? How about the Governor and the DP, what resources are they using? Who is fooling who?” Mucheru posed.

The August 9, election has been dubbed a 2-horse race between ODM leader Raila Odinga and UDA’s William Ruto. Odinga enjoys the endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta and over 20 other parties while DP Ruto’s team enjoys the backing of Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

