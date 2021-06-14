in NEWS

CS Matiang’i Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To Have Criminals Who Burnt Chief’s House In Kuresoi Arrested

Chief's house burnt to ashes in Kuresoi North (Image/Courtesy)

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to have criminals who burnt a chief’s house in Kuresoi North arrested.

The tough-speaking CS who visited the scene stated that the government would not relent on matters regarding the intimidation of government officials who carry out their mandate.

“The security team in Temoyota, Kuresoi North, has been given 48 hours to act decisively and zero in on criminals who burnt down a chief’s house,” the tweet reads in part.

His sentiments were echoed by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho who reiterated that the government will pursue the criminals and ensure they are prosecuted.

Over the weekend, property belonging to Chief Joseph Mwangi Kiiru who has been at the forefront of fighting cattle rustling was set on fire by criminals.

According to National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), the chief paid the price for doing the right thing.

For instance, cattle rustling has been on the rise in the region, with violence and clashes extending to homesteads.

Child defilement cases have also been reported hence chiefs were mandated to restore order and report those involved to be prosecuted.

CS Fred Matiang'i

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

