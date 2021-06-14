CS Matiang’i Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum To Have Criminals Who Burnt Chief’s House In Kuresoi Arrested

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to have criminals who burnt a chief’s house in Kuresoi North arrested.

The tough-speaking CS who visited the scene stated that the government would not relent on matters regarding the intimidation of government officials who carry out their mandate.

“The security team in Temoyota, Kuresoi North, has been given 48 hours to act decisively and zero in on criminals who burnt down a chief’s house,” the tweet reads in part.

The security team in Temoyota, Kuresoi North, has been given 48 hours to act decisively and zero in on criminals who burnt down a chief's house. Dr. @FredMatiangi has stressed that the government won't relent on matters concerning intimidation of @ngaosKE and child defilement. pic.twitter.com/aR1ekuz7xm — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) June 14, 2021

Read: 14,000 Illegal Guns and 400,000 Bullets Have Been Confiscated In Two Years – CS Matiang’i

His sentiments were echoed by Interior PS Karanja Kibicho who reiterated that the government will pursue the criminals and ensure they are prosecuted.

On this spot in Kuresoi North, a house belonging to one of our chiefs stood, but now there are ashes. It was set ablaze by criminals unhappy with his straightforwardness and integrity. Kenya is a country of laws, and @ngaosKE make up an important cog in the enforcement wheel. pic.twitter.com/34jjT6iLyt — Dr. Eng. Karanja Kibicho (@Karanjakibicho) June 14, 2021

Over the weekend, property belonging to Chief Joseph Mwangi Kiiru who has been at the forefront of fighting cattle rustling was set on fire by criminals.

According to National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), the chief paid the price for doing the right thing.

For instance, cattle rustling has been on the rise in the region, with violence and clashes extending to homesteads.

Child defilement cases have also been reported hence chiefs were mandated to restore order and report those involved to be prosecuted.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu