CS Matiang’i Installed As Luo Elder, Defends Support For Odinga [Video]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i was on Thursday installed as a Luo elder.

Matiang’i was named a member of the Nyakach clan in a ceremony held in Nyakach, Kisumu County.

“The ceremony will begin with you seated on a three-legged seat so that your leadership lasts for years and years,” an elder is heard saying in a video shared on social media.

Thereafter, the CS was given cow skin, a cap, and a shield — cultural tools that symbolize his new role.

CS Matiang'i installed as a member of the Nyakach Clan pic.twitter.com/UsSeslV1Od — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) December 16, 2021

“Son of Nyakach, a great honor bestowed on me by the elders of Nyakach today during the operationalization of the newly formed Central Nyakach division in Kisumu,” the CS tweeted.

Matiang’i said the newly created administrative unit is in line with the government’s initiative to bring services closer to the common man.

“Our National Government Administration teams across the country will prioritize registration and delivery of uncollected ID Cards to facilitate registration of voters, especially among the youths,” he said.

At the same time, the minister drummed up support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid.

While responding to his critics in Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, Matiang’i said he doesn’t need permission from anyone to support Odinga’s presidential dream.

Ruto and politicians allied to him have been calling for Matiang’i’s resignation over a perceived role in 2022 succession politics.

But Matiang’i says he won’t be intimidated insisting that he has a democratic right to support anyone he so wishes.

“We have put in place enough security measures ahead of the elections, everyone has a right to visit any corner of this country to sell their agenda,” said Matiang’i.

He said as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right-hand man, he will stand with Odinga whose handshake with the Head of State has brought development to the Nyanza people.

Endorsement: Interior CS Fred Matiang'i says he needs no one's permission to support Raila's presidential bid pic.twitter.com/GmJRyb7U57 — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) December 16, 2021

