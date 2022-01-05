CS Matiang’i Imposes Dusk to Dawn Curfew in Lamu Over Insecurity

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangí has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Lamu county for the next 30 days following recent killings.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CS declared the affected areas a disturbed zone as he directed immediate deployment of a multi-agency security team.

“In accordance with Section 106 (1) of the National Police Service Act, 2011, the National Security Council has declared the following parts of Lamu County as Disturbed Areas and ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew for a period of thirty (30) days effective Wednesday, January 5th, 2022,” Matiangí said.

Read: 4 People Arrested In Connection With Lamu Attack That Left 6 People Dead

“Residents in the Disturbed Areas are requested to cooperate with the Security agencies and to share information on suspicious persons and activities.”

The directive comes two days after one person was killed in Bobo-Sunkia village in the Hindi division, Lamu west.

On Tuesday, four people were arrested in connection with a suspected Al-Shabaab attack at Widhu Majembeni area in Lamu County that left six people dead the previous day.

Read Also: Six People Killed In Al-Shabaab Attack In Lamu’s Majembeni Area

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said on Tuesday that authorities were also investigating if the attack were linked to local land disputes.

“There are four suspects in custody arrested over the attack,” said Shioso.

“Investigations have shown the attack is linked to local land disputes.”

It was earlier reported that the Al-Shabaab militants raided the village before torching several houses.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...