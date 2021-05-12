CS Matiang’i Hosts Kenya Prisons Athletics Team To Luncheon

Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday hosted Kenya Prisons Athletics and Volleyball Teams to a luncheon.

The athletes were part of Team Kenya which showed flashes of brilliance in the just concluded World Athletics Relay Championships in Poland.

“Our sports people need motivation. That is the approach we have taken with our athletes from the Kenya Prisons Service, to encourage them surpass themselves in future regional and global competitions,” said the CS.

They won Silver in the men’s 4x200m race and Bronze in the Mixed 2x2x400m.

Kenya Prisons Women’s Volleyball Team settled for Bronze in the African Volleyball Club Championships that was held in Tunisia.

Speaking at the function, Matiang’i congratulated the athletes, while reiterating government’s commitment to supporting sports.

