CS Matiang’i Hits Out At Judiciary Over “Lenient” Bail Terms

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has criticized the Judiciary over what he alluded to as laxity in the fight against crime in the country.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government during the National State of Crime Conference on Wednesday, the CS stated that every state agency in the criminal justice system should play its role appropriately as “law enforcement does not begin and end with the police.”

He said the role of the police is to initiate the suspects’ journey through the judicial process.

According to Matiang’i, while the police have been doing their work in ensuring that criminals are brought to book, the Judiciary ends up releasing the suspects on lenient bail terms.

“I want to ask you, my brothers and sisters the country doesn’t belong to those of us in the Executive branch of government alone, it belongs to all of us. Let us be sincere and let us be honest about this, much as you are asking us to do our part ask others also to do their part, ” said Matiang’i.

“The police are now asked to do the ritual, it’s becoming ritualistic. We arrest these people we tell DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) the file is ready sometimes the DCI (Director of Criminal Investigations) has to work 24 hours to collect statements from people. The DPP goes to court and the magistrate releases the guy on Sh20,000 bond and a surety of the same amount… thanks…goodbye, the guy proceeds promptly to beat others and we continue, it’s a cycle.

“So tell others also to do their work we (law enforcement agencies) we will do our work promptly.”

As part of efforts to deal with political violence witnessed in the country recently, Matiang’i said the government will allocate the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) more resources.

“We are supporting them but when people say give NCIC teeth to bite what will they bite they are not a court of law. They can only present someone to court, ” he added.

Matiang’i, however, maintained that the National Police Service won’t sidestep its responsibility in the management of crime.

