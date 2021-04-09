CS Matiang’i Guard and Wife Died of Excessive Bleeding, Autopsy Reveals

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his wife died of excess bleeding following a murder-suicide incident, an autopsy report has revealed.

Officer Hudson Wasike is said to have shot his wife, Pauline Wakasa, who was a traffic officer attached to Kilimani Police Station, on Tuesday at around 5 pm following a domestic squabble.

A postmortem on the bodies showed Wakise had two bullet wounds while Wakasa had seven.

The report revealed that Wakasa was shot in the chest while Wakise was shot in the neck from the chin and head.

The deaths were confirmed on Wednesday morning by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

In a statement, the IG said Wakise fatally shot Wakasa before turning the gun on himself.

Read: GSU Officer Attached to CS Matiang’i’s Office Kills Wife, Turns Gun on Self

“Wakise, who had been off duty since April 1, reported back to work on April 6 but left at 3 pm and went home near the GSU camp in Ruaraka,” said Mutyambai.

But local media reports indicate that the two were living together at the GSU Camp but Wakise moved out last Saturday.

It is said that they fought over her moving out with their two children aged five and two.

Witnesses said Wakise got home at around 9 pm when a fight ensued prompting him to leave. He later returned and shot his wife several times in the chest. She was still in her uniform when the incident took place.

Read Also: Probe Following Suspected Suicide of Senior US Embassy Official at a Nairobi Hotel

He would later shoot himself through the chin. Their children survived the tragic incident.

Reports indicate that the couple had been together since 2012 when they both graduated from GSU Training Campus in Embakasi.

Wakise remained in GSU serving as a VIP protection officer while his wife moved to the General Duty and was deployed to traffic.

The sharpshooter was part of the Reece squad that was deployed to Dusit Hotel on January 15, 2019, following a terrorist attack that left more than 20 people dead.

His family has since revealed that he suffered from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the operation in which all terrorists were gunned down.

Read Also: 11 GSU Officers Killed In Garissa IED Attack

According to the deceased’s relatives, Wasike suffered an injury to the head during the operation that caused him trauma and contributed to a drastic change in his behaviour.

“I don’t know if he was drinking with his colleagues in the past but since his involvement in the attack, there was a notable increase in his alcohol consumption,” one relative revealed.

“His relationship with his wife also suffered, forcing us to intervene to reconcile them on several occasions.”

In his condolence message, CS Matiang’i mourned the couple as “young and vibrant” officers.

Read Also: Late GSU Officer Attached to Matiang’i’s Office Suffered From PTSD After Dusit Attack – Family

“I am deeply pained by the tragic incident involving PC Hudson Wakise and his wife PC Pauline Wakasa both young and vibrant Police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise,” the CS tweeted.

“It’s a rude awakening to psychosocial challenges amongst some of our young officers that we have no choice but to now pay greater attention to. My sincere condolences to their families and friends.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu