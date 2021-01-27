CS Matiang’i Gazettes 30-day Extended Curfew In ‘Troubled’ Turkana, Baringo Counties

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has gazetted the extended curfew in troubled Turkana and Baringo Counties.

In a gazette notice dated January 25, the CS noted that the curfew will remain in effect for a period of 30 days and will run between 6.30pm and 6.30am.

It shall apply to Turkana East Sub-county in Turkana County and to Tiaty East and Tiaty West Sub-counties in Baringo County.

“This Order is made further to the Public Order (State Curfew)(Extension) Order, 2020, currently in force and varied only to the extent of the above areas and in line with the special provisions set out herein,” the gazette notice reads.

“Under this Order, there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement, either alone or as a group during the period of the curfew except as has been permitted in regulations and in other instances in writing by a police officer in charge of the police in a county or a police officer in charge of a police division.”

Read: CS Matiang’i Says Gov’t Pursuing Leaders Linked To Insecurity In Northern Kenya

Matiang’i noted that the government was forced to review the existing Covid-19 curfew hours in the area due to a serious threat posed to security and public order.

Last Thursday two police officers were killed in a bandit attack at Kapedo area in Turkana County.

The two, an inspector of police and his driver, were ambushed in Kapedo where a security operation to disarm and flush out bandits is ongoing.

The incident happened just days after a Senior General Service Unit (GSU) officer was killed in similar circumstances.

Read Also: IEBC Staffer Among Six People Killed In Baringo

Earlier, six bodies were recovered in Tiaty with gunshot wounds. The killings were also linked to banditry activities in the region.

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamtet was briefly arrested in connection with the increasing attacks in the area. He is among leaders from the region who have recorded statements with police as the government vows to take stern action against politicians fueling tension in the area.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu