CS Matiang’i Says Efforts to Improve Welfare of Uniformed Officers in Top Gear

Amid concerns from various quarters over the welfare of police officers in Kenya, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said the government is doing everything possible to address the challenges.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to Kenya Prisons Service officers in Kaloleni Prison, whose houses were destroyed by fire, the CS revealed that efforts to improve the welfare of the men and women in uniform including their living standards are ongoing.

According to the minister, a technical team drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS), National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) is expected to finalize a consistent strategy as one of the incentives to actualize reforms in the security sector.

“Yes, we’re a long way off from achieving our targets, but getting there is absolutely necessary,” he said.

The CS directed the immediate reconstruction of the houses and extended financial support to help the officers rebuild their lives. The CS said the Government is keen on improving the living standards of officers across the country. pic.twitter.com/ya0sysVKtr — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) August 6, 2021

The fire incident at Kaloleni Prison occurred on July 30, 2021, at 10am.

Five officers were affected with two losing all their belongings in the inferno.







The CS directed that the reconstruction of the houses commences and facilitated the officers to rebuild their lives.

Matiang’i, who was accompanied by the Commissioner-General Kenya Prisons Service Wycliffe Ogallo, also directed the construction of a new police station at Kaloleni.

