in NEWS

CS Matiang’i Says Efforts to Improve Welfare of Uniformed Officers in Top Gear

Fred Matiang'i
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i when he visited Kenya Prisons Service officers in Kaloleni Prison [Photo/Courtesy]

Amid concerns from various quarters over the welfare of police officers in Kenya, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said the government is doing everything possible to address the challenges.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to Kenya Prisons Service officers in Kaloleni Prison, whose houses were destroyed by fire, the CS revealed that efforts to improve the welfare of the men and women in uniform including their living standards are ongoing.

CS Fred Matiang'i in Kaloleni

According to the minister, a technical team drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS), National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS) is expected to finalize a consistent strategy as one of the incentives to actualize reforms in the security sector.

Read: CS Matiang’i Says Tea Reforms Unstoppable, Assures Farmers of Gov’t Support

“Yes, we’re a long way off from achieving our targets, but getting there is absolutely necessary,” he said.

The fire incident at Kaloleni Prison occurred on July 30, 2021, at 10am.

Five officers were affected with two losing all their belongings in the inferno.

CS Fred Matiang'i in Kaloleni



Read Also: Politicians To Blame For Chaos In Just Concluded By-elections – Matiang’i

The CS directed that the reconstruction of the houses commences and facilitated the officers to rebuild their lives.

Matiang’i, who was accompanied by the Commissioner-General Kenya Prisons Service Wycliffe Ogallo, also directed the construction of a new police station at Kaloleni.

CS Fred Matiang'i in Kaloleni

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Police welfare

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Passionate digital Journalist with a bias for political and current affairs stories.
Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

President Museveni’s NRM Party Hits Back at Junet Over Utterances on DP Ruto Links
Twitter spaces now on Android

Twitter Spaces Now Allows Hosts to Pick Co-hosts