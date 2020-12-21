CS Matiang’i Directs All Gov’t Administration Officers To Ensure All Learners Report To School In January

Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed all National Government Administration Officers to ensure all learners report to school in January as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Head of State had during the 57th Jamhuri Celebrations on December 12, directed the interior ministry through chiefs and their assistants to ensure all learners report back to school on January 4, when the learning institutions reopen following a nine-month break due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in Homa Bay County on Monday, the CS, who was accompanied by his Eduction counterpart George Magoha, directed the officers to enforce the President’s directive to the letter.

The two were among government officials who attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Dr Ida Odinga Library, Research, Innovation and Resource Centre at Ogande Girls School.

The ultramodern facility once complete aims to empower the youth through academia research. It will also serve as a hub for performing arts.

School reopening

In November, the Prof Magoha-led ministry released a new calendar for the year 2021 following the disruption of learning in the country in March this year.

In the new calendar, Pre Primary 1&2, Grade 1, 2 and 3, Class 5, 6 and 7 and Form 1, 2 and 3 will start their second term on January 4, and end on March 19.

Prof Magoha announced that non-candidate classes will then proceed for a 7-week break to allow for the administration, marking and grading of Kenya Certificate of Primary and Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The CS further said Grade 4 Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) learners, who reopened school on October 12 alongside Class Eight and Form Four candidates, will transition to Grade 5 in July 2021.

All 4-year-olds will join PP1 in July 2021.

