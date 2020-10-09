CS Matiang’i Declares October 10 Public Holiday To Mark Huduma Day

The government has confirmed that tomorrow, October 10 will be a public holiday named Huduma Day.

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the Holiday formerly known as Moi Day, will be observed through national prayers that will highlight service and volunteerism to the community.

“Kenyans are encouraged to participate in the prayers and promote national unity, social justice, cohesion and sustainable development in their communities for the benefit of present and future generations, ” reads the statement dated October 8.

The Cabinet approved the renaming of Moi Day to Huduma Day in December last year.

According to a statement from the President’s Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU), the renaming of the national holiday was in line with former President Daniel Arap Moi’s desire that the day be commemorated as a day of service and volunteerism.

Moi died on February 4 after a long illness.

In November 2017, High Court Judge George Odunga reinstated Moi Day after it was removed from the list of national holidays following the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution. He stated that the nullification was a contravention of the Public Holidays Act.

Justice Odunga, however, didn’t specify how the holiday should be celebrated leaving the matter to Parliament and the Interior Cabinet Secretary.

The Cabinet also approved the renaming of Boxing Day which falls on 26th December to Utamaduni Day.

Utamaduni Day will be set aside to celebrate the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.

