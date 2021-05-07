in NEWS

CS Matiang’i Declares May 14 a Public Holiday to Mark Idd-ul-Fitr

Fred Matiang'i
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i. [Photo/Courtesy]

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has declared Friday, May 14 a public holiday to mark Idd-Ul-Fitr.

The Cabinet Secretary made the announcement through a gazette notice dated May 5.

 

The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan according to the Muslim calendar.

During Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Muslim faithfuls wake up to cleanse their bodies in a ritual called ghusl.

After getting dressed for the day they gather in mosques or outdoor locations for prayers and listen to a khutba (sermon) and give zakat al-fitr (charity in the form of food).

Afterwards, many visit the graves of their loved ones to pray and clean the gave sites. The faithfuls also exchange gifts during this time.

Customary greetings, Eid Mubarak, with a formal embrace – three times – are common during Eid.

Idd-ul-FitrInterior CS Fred Matiang'ipublic holiday

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

