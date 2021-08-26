CS Matiang’i Cautions Social Media Users Against Spinning Fake News, Insults

The Cabinet secretary for Interior, Fred Matiang’I has issued a warning to social media users over fake news, insults and vulgar language.

Matiang’i said that although Kenya is a Democratic country, a section of users were abusing social media freedom by spinning fake news.

The CS was speaking at a youth forum Jumuiya centre in Limuru. He said social media users should exercise caution, especially since Kenya is just months away from its general election.

“The consequences of exceeding this freedom will be met with equal force,” Matiangi said.

The interior CS said Kenya is well prepared to conduct elections where no violence, displacement or destruction will be witnessed. He said the country had learnt from past elections.

“This forthcoming election will be a monumental one because there will be a transition.”

“We shall have the biggest number of youths taking part in this elections but we must remain on peaceful,” Matiang’i cautioned.

The CS further acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic was far from over and had affected many lives.

“We have lost many people. I have lost more than 10 chiefs across the country, trained educators and spiritual leaders. The threat is there and we should take all precautions to stop the disease,” Matiang’i said.

Matiang’i said the ban on gatherings should not be politicized, as it is meant for the country’s own good.

“We are Africans and there is a way we mourn or celebrate.

“It’s actually very painful for us to issue a decree stopping the gatherings. It’s the biggest frustration in modern history,” Matiang’i said

He was accompanied by CAS Zack Kinuthia, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi and Trade CAS David Osiany. He termed them as youthful leaders.

