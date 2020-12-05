CS Matiang’i Attends Late Nkaissery’s Son’s Traditional Wedding Ceremony In Kajiado (Photos)

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Saturday attended the Erikunoto E-siankiki and Itara ceremony of former Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery’s son, Kenneth Mumeita Nkaissery and Wangechi Migwi.

The traditional ceremony was held at their home in Ilbisil, Kajiado County.

Matiang’i was accompanied by PS Public Works Rt. Maj. General Gordon Kihalangwa, Kajiado Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho, Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka among other dignitaries.

The late Nkaissery’s was the member of Parliament for Kajiado Central between 2007 to 2014 before he resigned to take up a cabinet secretary position.

The no nonsense CS died in 2017 at his Karen residence.

Detectives moved to unravel the mystery behind the sudden death of the former military man.

Nkaissery is said to have developed chest pains before collapsing. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Karen Hospital.

“Details related to his sudden death are now beginning to emerge. It is now clear that the General collapsed while at home and was rushed to the Karen Hospital and, upon further examination, was pronounced dead on arrival. Both the hospital and his family have clarified that he was not admitted at the facility,” then government spokesman Eric Kiraithe said.

Before his demise, Nkaissery had been to Kasarani Sports Centre at around 1pm, and later attended the National Prayer Rally at Uhuru Park.

He headed for his Harambee House office where he spent a few minutes attending the National Security Advisory Committee meeting.

On his way home, the former CS passed by Bomas of Kenya and then his Karen home.

Circumstances surrounding his death are similar to those of his predecessor, Prof George Saitoti and his assistant minister Joshua Ojode – who died in a helicopter crash in 2012.

