CS Magoha Warns School Heads Against Raising Fees

Education CS Prof George Magoha has warned school heads against raising fees.

Speaking in Embu on Friday, the CS said it would be unfair to overcharge parents who were already struggling due to the impacts of Covid-19.

“There are headteachers who are unlawfully increasing fees. They should stop before we expose and punish them,” he said.

Magoha also dismissed claims that the national government was yet to disburse Sh14.6 billion meant for free education.

“Those claiming that money has not been released are not being rational,” he said, adding that 1.7 million learners will receive sanitary towels courtesy of the government.

PS Belio Kipsang who was in Eldoret warned headteachers against sending learners home over lack of desks.

Dr Kipsang said that school heads should refrain from introducing extra costs not captured in the gazetted school fee guidelines.

“We have instructed all our officers to ensure that no child should be sent home. As for day schools, we had said that lunch is optional,” PS Kipsang said.

He added, “Schools should leave our learners to continue with their learning activities.”

The PS also stated that the government will not let men who impregnated school going girls get away scot-free.

“We will not allow the culprits to go scotfree and they messed our girls. The Children Act is very clear about this matter and we are going for them because they have not attained the age of consent,” he said.

Schools reopened on January 4 after months of closure due to the pandemic.

