CS Magoha Wants Pornographic Sites Blocked To Stop Rise In Teenage Pregnancies

Education CS Prof George Magoha wants pornographic sites blocked in the country.

Speaking in Nakuru, the CS said that the indecent content was to blame for the rise in teenage pregnancies.

He said, “I’m going to lobby the Cabinet and by extension his Excellency the President so that they consider blocking content related to pornography from being accessed by all and sundry in this country.”

The bullish CS also said that access to the sites could trigger sexual desires among children.

“You see when you are not thinking about sex but someone opens a pornographic page then you start thinking about it and generating ideas. Why is that site accessible in Kenya? Who needs it?”

“Don’t tell us because it is accessible in the US that it should be accessible here. There many countries in Africa and Asia that have blocked it and their culture is better.”

This comes days after a report by Children’s Department, showed that approximately 4,000 school girls below 19 years were reported to have been impregnated in Machakos County in the last four months alone.

Children’s department officer Salome Muthama linked the surge of teenage pregnancies to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted to the closure of schools.

The report was however met with opposition by Machakos Education CEC Lazarus Kivuya who said it was impossible for that number of cases to have recorded in the stated amount of time.

“It’s impossible to have such a big number within the last few months. Hospitals are better placed to provide the correct figures since that is where “most deliveries are done,” said the CEC.

On his part, Magoha thought the number was “obnoxious”. According to him, the report could have been published by NGOs lobbying for the introduction of sex education in schools.

“I would like to interrogate the rate of the pregnancies because they look obnoxious. I am asking myself as a professor, did these girls go and report that they are pregnant? Who is giving us these figures because they seem to be definitive? Could some NGOs who are keen on pushing sex education be using these exaggerated number,” he said.

The CS urged parents to look after their children and called for sexual predators to be dealt with.

