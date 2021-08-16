CS Magoha to Release University Placement Results Tomorrow

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has confirmed the completion of the university placement process for students who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)

The agency said that the process would be made public on August 17, allowing students access to universities and courses they have been allocated.

“The placement process is complete. The results will be released tomorrow Tuesday 17th August 2021. The results will be announced through the media. In addition, applicants will be notified through the KUCCPS Student’s Portal and SMS via the phone numbers they provided,” read a statement from KUCCPS.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is expected to release the placement results for students who attained a mean grade of C+ and above. Those who have missed out on their preferred courses due to stiff competition will also know their fate.

Students who did not attain the mean grade required for a slot in the university will not be left out. While announcing the KCSE results, CS Magoha said that KUCCPS was engaging with higher education regulatory bodies including Commission for University Education (CUE) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) for the enrolment of students in the spirit of 100 percent transition policy.

To access the results online, students should go to https://students.kuccps.net/

They should then log in with KCSE index number, year (2020) and password (birth certificate number)

This will open a page where they can see which university they have been posted to, and which course they will be taking.

