CS Magoha Supports Drug Tests On High School Students

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has welcomed a move by Maranda High School management to demand drug tests from students before allowing them back in January.

The Siaya-based school notified parents this week that all students will be required to undergo a mandatory drug test from a certified Nacada health facility before readmission. They will also be required to pay a fine of Sh5,125 in damages fee following a dormitory fire reported in the school early this month.

Addressing members of the press in Mombasa on Thursday, the CS said it was high time such measures were implemented due to the recent spike in unruly behavior in schools.

He indicated there is evidence some students are using drugs.

“A drug test is thoroughly in order because children are using drugs. Are you doubting it?” He posed.

“Children do not need money, they need your time. You must allow your child to go through life,” he said.

Read: National Exams to be Set with Covid-19 Challenges in Mind- Prof. Magoha

The minister suggested that the indiscipline witnessed recently in schools is a result of a lack of parental guidance.

“Children do not need money, they need your time. You must allow your child to go through life,” he remarked.

He vowed to ensure students involved in unruly behavior such as arson cases will be dealt with accordingly.

Read Also: Magoha Bans Hiring of School Buses for Non-Academic Activities

Maranda High School is among institutions that reported fire incidents in the wave of school fires that rocked the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two suspected cases of arson were reported in the school in one month. Several students linked to the incidents were arrested. The case is ongoing.

Read Also: Maranda High School Students to take Mandatory Drug Test, Pay Sh5,125 before Readmission

Meanwhile, Mogoha has also suggested that gay students should be taken to day schools as one way of dealing with the issue.

“Right now, there are contemporary cases of children who are homosexual and lesbians, they must go to day schools close to their homes. Your (Head teachers) responsibility should be for the greater majority and not a few individuals. Do not allow yourself to be intimidated by children,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...