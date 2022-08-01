CS Magoha Directs Schools to Close Tomorrow for Elections

Cabinet Secretary for Education George Magoha has directed that all basic education institutions be closed on Tuesday August 2 for the General Elections slated for August 9. The announcement effectively cancels out a previous announcement directing the institutions to close on August 6.

In a statement sent out to the Media, the CS said the schools will be closed until August 10.

“As you are aware, Kenya is scheduled to conduct its national elections on Tuesday 9 August 2022. Therefore, following consultation, I hereby convey the Government’s decision on the immediate closure of all basic education institutions from Tuesday 2 until Wednesday 10 August to ensure that preparations and conduct of upcoming elections is carried out seamlessly,” Prof Magoha said.

Teachers and parents were asked to endure that the children proceed for their half-time break tomorrow and resume on August 11.

