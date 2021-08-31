CS Magoha Publicly Reprimands Rift Valley Education Officer for Deserting Duties

Education CS Prof George Magoha has once again reprimanded an officer in public.

The bullish minister was on a tour of Baringo county when he scolded Rift Valley Regional Director Of Education John Ololtuaa over failure to supervise and tour schools in his area.

Prior to the public tongue lashing, the CS enrolled four Form One students to Kituro High School in Baringo Central.

He later left for Baringo county commissioner Henry Wafula’s office where he demanded to know why Mr Ololtuaa was not in the field as is required.

“When did you last visit this region to assess what is happening in our schools?” posed the CS.

Ololtuaa told CS Magoha that while it had been a while since he visited Baringo county, he had toured other areas within his jurisdiction.

An irate Magoha responded, “And you are coming here for the first time, let that nonsense stop because I will not take it. If you want to resign and go into politics then do so now. You must make sure that you are available in the field because you are in charge of all counties in the Rift Valley unless you delegated that to someone else.”

Magoha also noted that he made the field trips himself because he could not trust his field officers.

He also asserted that the Rift Valley region was lagging behind in the 100 percent transition to Form One. The transition rate was at 84%.

“The government has employed people to work. I want those concerned to make sure the 20 percent of learners that are yet to report to school in Baringo to be in their respective institutions by Friday. These are some of the reasons that make me want to get out of office and visit schools because I do trust my field officers,” he added.

Last year, the minister was on the spot for insulting Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka.

He was caught on camera referring to Mbaka as an “idiot”.

