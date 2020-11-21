CS Magoha Likens Himself to an Eagle, Says Only President Uhuru Can Fire Him

Embattled Education CS Prof George Magoha has once again told off critics after “idiot” slur aimed at Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Dr Gitonga Mbaka went viral.

Speaking at the United States International University- Africa (USIU) the bullish CS likened himself to an eagle that flies above the rest.

“You know an eagle, is a bird that flies above the others and I am proud to say am one of them so when people are making noise here I am up there looking at what is happening,” Magoha said.

Last week, the minister who is being looked into by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said he will not abandon his mandate unless directed by his appointing authority – President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Unless otherwise directed by my appointing authority, I shall continue to perform all my duties and responsibilities with zeal and commitment and ensure all officers in the Ministry of Education perform their duties for the benefit of the Kenyan child, parents and all education stakeholders,” he said.

This was after Public Service Commission (PSC) withdrew his human resource powers and handed them to Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

On Friday, Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli said that the CS was under siege for blocking cartels within his ministry from bagging multi-million shilling tenders.

Earlier on in the week, Magoha brought to the light a scam increasing the number of learners in public schools by over 500,000.

