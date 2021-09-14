CS Magoha Halts Printing of CBC Content, Teachers to Project Topics in Class

Education CS Prof George Magoha has ordered schools to halt demand for printing Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) content.

Speaking on Tuesday during a during an engagement to give an update on the progress of the CBC implementation, the CS asked tutors to project the topics in classrooms instead.

“We know for sure as a Government that nothing is perfect, we also know that CBC isn’t perfect, but we also know for sure that the train left the station in 2018 even before I was appointed as Education CS,” he said, adding that digital learning tools are available in schools for use by tutors and learners.

He also assured parents that the government would ensure the curriculum is a success.

“On quality Assurance, since I became the CS, I have been to close to 500 primary schools across the nation. I have never found a CBC classroom being attended to by an incompetent teacher,” he continued.

Magoha noted that 228,000 teachers in primary schools have been trained on the CBC between 2019 and February 2021.

Also present was Education CAS Sarah Rutto who urged parents to take up an active role in their children’s education.

“Some people have raised concern that how does an illiterate parent will help their children with their assignment but illiteracy is not synonymous to stupidity,” Rutto said.

“You can sit and listen to your child read out, help them how you can.”

Last week, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi announced plans to challenge the new curriculum in court.

This, he said, was following numerous complaints from parents, guardians and teachers over the education system said to be draining the parties.

“I have heard your cries parents, guardians and teachers. The petition challenging CBC will be filed in Court next week. The education system in Kenya should not be an expensive, inefficient and ineffective experiment with our children and their future as is our leadership,” said Havi.

Some parents and guardians have also criticized the new system on grounds that it is very expensive. On the other hand, teachers have said that schools are not prepared to teach the new curriculum.

A section of parents, however, has defended the government arguing that CBC is a game-changer in Kenya’s education system.

