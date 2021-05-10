CS Magoha Expected to Release 2020 KCSE Results Today

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is later today expected to release the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results.

The CS is expected to brief President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, before proceeding to the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) where the ministry will release the results.

A total of 752,891 candidates registered for the KCSE exam in 10,437 centres.

Marking of the exam ended on Friday, with Magoha indicating that the results would be released when they are ready.

He had promised to release the results by May 10, which is today.

The results will be released nearly six months later than the traditional announcement date of late December due to the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the school calendar.

Marking Disrupted

Marking of the KCSE exams at State House Girls centre was disrupted last Tuesday after teachers downed their tools.

The teachers went on strike over unpaid allowances a day after their colleagues at Moi Girls.

According to the Standard, the teachers received word that their colleagues at other centres were sent home without pay hence the go-slow.

They were set to mark the last paper, English before being released on Wednesday.

They also complained that their allowances had been halved to reach Sh10,000.

“Since we came here, we have not received any single pay. We were told due to the current Covid situation, the allowances have been cut by half to Sh10,000,” a source told the daily.

