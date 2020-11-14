CS Magoha Downplays PSC’s Move Stripping Him Of HR Powers

Education CS Prof George Magoha has downplayed Public Service Commission’s move stripping him of human resource powers.

The PSC took away the CS’s powers following criticism over a video in which he gave Uasin Gishu Education director, Dr Gitonga Mbaka, a dressing down.

Speaking on Saturday, however, the bullish minister said he will discharge his mandate unless instructed otherwise by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Unless otherwise directed by my appointing authority, I shall continue to perform all my duties and responsibilities with zeal and commitment and ensure all officers in the Ministry of Education perform their duties for the benefit of the Kenyan child, parents and all education stakeholders,” he said.

According to Magoha, change will only occur if things are done differently.

“I recognise that this process is bound to generate resistance if tangible results are to be achieved,” he said.

Defending his style of leadership, Magoha said that during his tenure, absenteeism has become a thing of the past.

“I spearheaded the installation of CCTV and biometric devices at all entry and exit points for [monitoring entry and exit] by all ministry personnel. Though it was initially resisted, within a span of six months, cases of absenteeism reduced to almost zero, with nearly all top managers voluntarily reporting by 6.30am,” he added.

On Friday, PSC designated the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Belio Kipsang, to be in charge of all human resource matters within the ministry.

In a statement, PSC Chairman Stephen Kirogo noted that the move was aimed at protecting public servants against undignified and unwarranted attacks.

“The move was in exercise of the Commission’s powers and commitment to protect public servants against undignified and unwarranted attacks. The execution of delegated authority is designed to foster public confidence and maintain the integrity and dignity of the public service,” the statement read in part.

Kenya National Union of Teacher (KNUT) secretary general Wilson Sossion came to Magoha’s defense noting that cartels within the sector were looking to have him sacked.

“Cartels conspired to remove CS Amina (Mohamed) [are] the same ones conspiring to remove Magoha because of fighting corruption, taking advantage of a very minor routine confrontation with his field officer,” Sossion claimed.

“The President should not buy into this nonsense.”

