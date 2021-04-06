CS Magoha Dismisses as “Fake” A KCSE Mathematics Exam Allegedly Leaked On WhatsApp

Ministry of Education CS Prof George Magoha has dismissed as fake a KCSE Mathematics paper II shared on WhatsApp earlier today.

Betta Mutuku, the principal of ABC Kiseveni Secondary School, was picked from the school on Tuesday morning for questioning by a team of police officers led by Machakos DCIO Rhodah Kanyi.

She is said to have shared the exam questions on her WhatsApp status on Monday evening ahead of the Tuesday exam.

According to the DCIO, Ms Mutuku said she had no knowledge of the said exam being shared on her social media.

Her phone was apparently confiscated as authorities probed the matter.

On Thursday, April 1, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha revealed that 15 people have been arrested for assisting in cheating in the exams.

“The new kid on the block is that people have begun selling fake papers, we are warning the parents to be vigilant, the exams has not leaked and will not leak” CS Magoha said.

About 750,000 candidates are sitting for their KCSE exams this year. The exams were postponed last year over the Covid-19 pandemic.

