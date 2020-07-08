CS Magoha Directs Schools To Refund Term Two And Three Fees To Parents

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has directed school heads to refund term two and three fees to parents who had already paid.

Addressing members of the press on Wednesday, the CS, however, noted that the parents and the institutions are free to enter into an agreement to carry forward the monies to cater for school fees when learners resume classes next year.

The CS spoke a day after he declared the 2020 academic year “lost” due to the coronavirus pandemic threat.

In a press briefing on Tuesday Magoha announced that primary and secondary schools will reopen in January 2021.

The CS said there will be no Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations this year as they have all been pushed to 2021.

“In consultation with the Ministry of Health, we have agreed schools to reopen when daily Covid-19 cases reduce consistently for 14 days. Social and physical distancing is the most critical factor in ensuring the safety of learners,” said Magoha.

Magoha stated that all learners in Grade 1 to 4 and Standard 5 to 7 as well as Form 1 to 3 in 2020 will remain in their current classes in 2021.

“The Ministry of Education will issue a comprehensive circular on the reopening dates while the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) will issue revised examination timetables,” said the CS.

“To ensure learners are engaged, the Ministry of Education will enhance remote learning (online, distance and e-learning) and explore innovative approaches to promote equity.”

The CS further pointed out that the directives on reopening of schools shall be reviewed depending on Covid-19 situation in the country.

“All the decisions that we have made here with stakeholders regarding reopening of learning institutions may change as informed by reports from the Ministry of Health, prevailing circumstances and increasing knowledge on Covid-19,” he said.

Learning in technical institutions is expected to resume in September with universities also directed to consider phased re-opening. The CS said they should “achieve physical and social distancing, especially in halls of residence, lecture rooms and dining halls.”

