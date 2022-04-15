CS Magoha Reveals He Was Deputy Commander of “Sicheki” Gang Back in High School

On Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha shared a light hearted moment with Elimu and Wings-to-fly scholars about his time in secondary school.

Magoha, a Starehe Boys Center alumni, acknowledged that a cartoon depicting him was accurate.

The former University of Nairobi (UoN) vice chancellor was depicted playing a guitar in a cartoon. He was dressed in a red shirt and blue shorts.

It also said ‘featuring omore joj,’ which is one of his other names, George Omore.

According to the CS, he was a deputy commander of a gang before being inspired to join Starehe Boys.

“I grew up in Eastlands as one of the tough guys there and I used to be deputy commander of a juvenile gang called sicheki,” Magoha said.

He described how the sicheki gang frequently got into trouble with other gangs in the neighbouring estates.

“We used to have skirmishes with all other groups at Ololo (Kaloleni), Makongeni and elsewhere so the cartoon where I was playing guitar is true.”

His life changed for the better when he met a band at the Starehe Boys centre.

He was later admitted to Starehe Boys where he completed his secondary school education.

“I liked those bright colors, blue and red so I decided I want to go there because of that band and that also attracted me to play guitar so it is true I used to play guitar,” he added.

Magoha, on the other hand, credits his current position and life achievements to the virtues instilled in him at the institution.

“Once I got there, the discipline that was there is why I am what I am today because all the band members including Kabaseli himself died many years ago.”

