CS Magoha Claims Popular Schools In Western Are Hiring Experts To Sit KCSE Exams For Candidates

Education CS George Magoha has expressed concerns over the worrying trend of cheating in KCSE, especially in Western Kenya.

Addressing the press over the recent cases on cheating during KCSE, Magoha revealed that some schools in Western have a tendency of hiring experts to sit for the exams on behalf of the candidates adding that these schools are being closely monitored.

“Let this serve as a warning to that Principal, he should actually be ashamed of himself. It is a very good school, the children have always done well and there is no reason why he tried to do that type of thing,” Magoha said.

Further, Magoha intimated that schools known for cheating allegations are being closely monitored with education officials and dire consequences will be taken against school heads involved in the same.

“I wish to warn that some centres have been flagged after KNEC received reports of their plans to cheat. It should be known that 30 such centres countrywide are under our careful watch over their plans to engage in malpractices,” he added.

Last week, a 56-year-old man was arrested for sitting the KCSE exam for a candidate in Nandi country.

The man, Geoffrey Rono impersonated the candidate Cleophas Kavulavu at Ndurio Secondary School which is against the exam regulations.

Nandi Deputy Commissioner, John Tanui confirmed the incident adding that the 56-year-old had already sat for the English Paper 1 before he was arrested.

“He was arrested while preparing for another exam and we had to wait for him to send for his ID Card from home. That was when we noted he was impersonating a candidate,” Tanui said.

A total of 20,727 candidates are expected to sit the examinations in 298 centres across the county as the exams commenced on Friday.

