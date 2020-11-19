CS Magoha’s Bodyguard On The Spot For Sexually Assaulting Journalists – Video

A bodyguard attached to Education CS Prof George Magoha is now the centre of attention for allegedly sexually assaulting several journalists in different occasions.

In the most recent occasion, the yet to be named bodyguard squeezed the private parts of Nation Media Group Photographer Ondari Ogega.

According to a statement by Kisumu Journalists Network chair Rushdie Oudia, the journalist was trying to get a good shot of the CS who was inspecting desks brought at Kosawo Primary School, when he collided with the security guard.

“While struggling to get the best shots of the CS with the pupils, Nation Media Group Photographer Ondari Ogega accidentally bumped into the said officer whose identity is not known and even apologised. However, as he made his way out of the classroom, the CS’s bodyguard followed him and reached for his fly before squeezing his genitals and threatening to do more outside the classroom,” said Oudia.

Oudia says that just in the same classroom, the said officer also grabbed a female journalist’s bottom and pushed her to give way for the CS. The journalist is People Daily’s photographer Viola Kosome.

The same officer is said to have harassed another journalist in Vihiga inserting his fingers into his mouth.

“The incidents have not only instilled fear among the journalists, but also amounts to sexual assault and suppression of the freedom of the press as enshrined in Articles 33 and 34 of the Kenyan Constitution,” adds Oudia.

Journalists now want the Ministry of Interior to take action against the officer who is said to work with impunity, even in the presence of CS Magoha.

“KJN takes this opportunity to draw the attention of the CS Magoha, Inspector General of Police Mr Hillary Mutyambai and the Minister for Interior Dr Fred Matiangí to take action against the said rogue officer with itchy fingers,” added the statement.

