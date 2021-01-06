CS Magoha Bars Media From Reporting On Covid-19 Preparedness In Schools

Education CS Prof George Magoha has warned journalists against covering the Covid-19 situation in schools.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, the bullish CS faulted the media for highlighting the negatives while giving the gains little to no air time.

“I have pulled back because I no longer understand the methods you use to scoop information that is not ready. When we tell you to wait please do not try to get what is not yet cooked,” he said.

“…my weakness is to tell you the truth so that we do not argue about it. You even have the audacity to draw funny cartoons about me but I want to let you know that being a public servant I can take all the arrows because I am very strong.”

Apart from the media, parents will also not be allowed to visit their children in school. According to Magoha, this will give the learners time to focus on their studies.

He insisted that the government has done everything possible to ensure school-going children are safe from the pandemic.

“Don’t you think the government is doing what it has that it should do for our beloved children? That is not to mention the medical scheme for all children in secondary schools covered by NHIF at a price of Sh4 billion,” he said.

Magoha added: “This information is with you because we have given it to you separately in the past. So if you look at your database you will find that you have this information, kindly let us give credit to the government where it is deserved.”

On matters of social distancing in schools, the CS admitted that it was indeed a challenge but the government was working towards implementing all the Covid-19 related protocols.

“What is the best option, is it to have the children transferred to other schools or try to maintain other protocols minus social distance?” he posed.

Schools re-opened on January 4, 2021 after over eight months of closure due to the novel virus that has ravaged the economy.

