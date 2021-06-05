CS Magoha Bans Unauthorized Meetings In Schools To Curb Covid-19 Spread

Education CS Prof George Magoha has banned unauthorized meetings in schools to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Through a statement, the tough-talking CS revealed that there are groups of people holding unwanted meetings and rallies in schools thus exposing learners to Covid-19.

Addressing the same, Magoha stated school premises and compounds will not be available for holding unauthorized public rallies going forward.

Hence, dire consequences will be taken against individuals who will be caught violating the rule.

“By holding the meetings at the school facilities, the groups are exposing learners to the dangers of Covid-19 as many of the attendees do not comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19,” Magoha said.

The statement further adds, “The Ministry is, therefore, notifying all Kenyans that school compounds and facilities are out of bounds and cannot be used to host unauthorized meetings.”

This comes just a day after officials from the Ministry of Education converged in Naivasha ahead of the form one placement exercise.

The officials stated that the placements would be released in two weeks’ time where thousands of KCPE students will know their fate regarding the schools they will join.

The 2020 KCPE results were announced on April 15 where a total of 1,191,616 candidates had registered for the exam but 12,424 were absent during the examination period due to different circumstances.

Of the 1,179,192 pupils who sat the KCPE exams a majority of them; 889,011, scored below 300 out of 500 marks.

There were 8,091 candidates who scored over 400 marks with the top candidate, Mumo Faith attaining 433 marks.

CS Magoha said despite the pandemic that disrupted learning last year, the candidates performed well than their 2019 candidates.

