CS Magoha Bans All School Events, Handshakes To Be Replaced With Nodding, Bowing Over Coronavirus

Ministry of Education has banned all school events including institutional events likes prize giving, visiting days.

In a letter, Education CS Prof George Magoha asked that all learners have minimal physical contact with each other.

He noted that handshakes and hugs should be replaced with hand clapping, holding of chest, nodding and bowing.

Magoha also asks school heads to ensure school buses are properly cleaned and hand sanitizers provided where necessary.

Students have also been asked to practice good respiratory hygiene by covering their mouths and noses when coughing. They should sneeze into a tissue or handkerchief or into a flexed elbow.

Learners with coronavirus like symptoms will be required to stay home or kept away from others when receiving treatment.

Magoha did however note that learners will not be sent home unless in extreme medical emergencies.

The Ministry has also suspended with immediate effect all non-essential travel including school and institutional trips.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed the first coronavirus case in Kenya on Friday.

Apart from banning public gatherings, the CS halted visits to prisons.

The positive case was a woman who traveled from the US via London on March 5.

She is said to have been in Rongai for the eight days before the symptoms developed.

Earlier today government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna dismissed claims of a lady in a viral video circulated on social media claiming she was not diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Oguna indicated that the woman in the viral video and the one identified to have tested positive for COVID-19 are two different persons and warned netizens against spreading propaganda.

“I am not only referring to the video, which is already in our possession but we also are tracking down any fake news and alerts being issued in the public,” Oguna said.

