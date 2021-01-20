CS Magoha Bans Portable Hand Sanitisers In Schools Over Recent Fires

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has instructed teachers not to allow students to enter into schools with small-bottle sanitisers.

Addressing members of the press on Wednesday at Our Lady of Fatima Girls Secondary School in Kariobangi North, the CS noted that some students have been using sanitisers to start fires in schools.

He asked teachers to confiscate the sanitisers from the learners.

“I want to tell teachers that they must not allow small-bottle sanitisers into schools. If any child has portable sanitiser, it should be taken and kept and given when the child is leaving school,” the CS said.

“We have already seen that a fire was started using a sanitiser in one of the schools.”

The CS issued the directive a day after a fire broke out in a dormitory at Cheborge Boys Secondary School in Kericho County.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the fire broke out at around 5pm on Monday.

“The twin dormitory held 300 students with one side having been destroyed by the fire,” Joseph Birdai, the Bureti sub-county director of education, told journalists.

The school’s Principal, Alfred Abuya, confirmed that little was salvaged during the incident.

“Beds, mattresses, blankets, school uniforms, books and other items belonging to the students have been reduced to ashes,” said Abuya.

Another fire was also reported at Olomirani Secondary School in Narok County on Sunday, about three weeks since schools reopened for all learners following months of closure over Covid-19 fears.

When schools reopened on January 4, 2021, Magoha directed teachers to allow students to enter schools with small amounts of sanitisers as part of efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

