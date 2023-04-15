CS Machogu Transfers Mukumu Girls Principal Following the Death of Three Students

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on Saturday transferred Mukumu Girl’s Principal Frida Ndolo.

Taking her place will be Jane Mmbone.

The CS also disbanded the school’s board of management following a disease outbreak at the learning institution.

Thus far three students and a teacher have died.

Director General of Health, Patrick Amoth, explained that the food consumed by the students was contaminated with feces.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the general public that this disease is likely to be a mixture of E. coli and Salmonella typhi which usually occurs if water sources are contaminated with these micro-organisms,” he said on Friday.

Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a bacteria commonly found in the lower intestine of warm-blooded organisms that can cause food poisoning.

Salmonella enterica typhi is a gram-negative bacterium that is responsible for typhoid fever.

“Laboratory tests for Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (VHFs) including Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), Leptospirosis and Crimean- Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), Dengue Fever, Rift Valley Fever (RVF) and West Nile Virus have all turned negative,” Amoth said.

“The Ministry is conducting further analysis on these samples to ascertain any other potential cause of this illness, and will communicate the finding of these tests.”

The CS toured the school on Saturday.

