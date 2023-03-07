CS Machogu Orders Reinstatement of Meru University VC Romanus Odhiambo

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has reinstated Romanus Odhiambo as vice chancellor of the Meru University of Science and Technology.

The CS on Tuesday said the decision to put him on terminal leave was unjustified and unlawful.

Professor Odhiambo was sent on indefinite leave by the university council on March 3 and his five-year contract not renewed due to alleged underperformance.

The decision taken on Friday led to demonstrations by both students and university personnel as well as the institution’s indefinite closure.

CS Machogu ordered that Mr Odhiambo be restored by Tuesday evening and that learning at the institution resumes on Wednesday.

The CS also suspended the university council members effective March 9.

“The council’s term comes to a lapse on March 9. The ministry is taking necessary steps to constitute a successor council,” he said in a statement.

“The ministry directs the university council to rescind the decision to send Odhiambo on terminal leave and to appoint an acting VC.”

Machogu also ordered the council to ensure Mr Odhiambo resumes duties.

“The university council is directed to facilitate the resumption of Odhiambo as VC with immediate effect, in any case before the closure of business on March,7,” he said.

The council consists of; Bosire Mwebi, Muriira M’Mbwiria, Stephen Kimani, Dick Waswa, Pauline Jeruto, Naomi Kipuri, Paul Mungai, and Damaris Nyasuguta (Treasurer).

